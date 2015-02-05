BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
Feb 5 Cape Plc :
* Cape awarded multiple contracts in Azerbaijan
* Contracts are for supply of services to projects that are part of development of Shah Deniz field, a major natural gas development
* In aggregate three contracts are expected to be worth in excess of $65m for joint venture
* SOCAR-Cape joint venture has been awarded contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.