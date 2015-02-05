Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5 Micro Systemation Publ AB :
* Q4 revenue 65.5 million Swedish crowns ($8 million) versus 41.0 million crowns a year ago
* Q4 operating profit 19.5 million crowns versus 3.5 million crowns a year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 1.0 crown per share Source text: bit.ly/1LONH1o Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2750 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order