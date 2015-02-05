BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
Feb 5 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Successfully agreed sale of 4,471,202 shares in Genmab, which represents GSK's entire shareholding of about 7.9 percent of share capital of genmab
* Final offer price was set at DKK 430.00 per share, with gross proceeds equal to DKK 1.923 billion, equivalent to about 194 million stg at prevailing exchange rate of 9.92 DKK for 1 pound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.