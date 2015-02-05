Feb 5 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Successfully agreed sale of 4,471,202 shares in Genmab, which represents GSK's entire shareholding of about 7.9 percent of share capital of genmab

* Final offer price was set at DKK 430.00 per share, with gross proceeds equal to DKK 1.923 billion, equivalent to about 194 million stg at prevailing exchange rate of 9.92 DKK for 1 pound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)