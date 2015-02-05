Feb 5 Ic Group A/S

* Says group revenue was 1,426 million Danish crowns ($217.67 million) in the first half of 2014/15, an increase of 3.3 percent

* Says H1 operating profit for continuing operations was 162 million crowns

* Says operating profit for the group's continuing operations is expected to be around 170-210 million crowns in 2014/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5513 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Teis Jensen)