BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm's shares to debut trading on March 28
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 5 Vetoquinol SA :
* Vetoquinol and Orion Pharma Animal Health enter into distribution collaboration
* Collaboration regarding distribution of Dexdomitor, Antisedan, Domitor and Domosedan
* Vetoquinol becomes distributor in selected European countries of these Orion sedative products
* Collaboration between companies is effective as of Jan. 1, 2015
* Is responsible for marketing Orion sedatives range to customers in United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Value Invest Korea has acquired 1.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 14.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake