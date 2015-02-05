BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm's shares to debut trading on March 28
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 5 Orexo Ab
* Orexo commences patent infringement litigation against actavis concerning abstral in the us
* The lawsuit was filed in response to an Abbreviated New Drug Application filed by Actavis. In its application, Actavis seeks to market and sell generic versions of Abstral sublingual tablets in the U.S. prior to the expiration of Orexo's U.S. patents listed in the FDA's Orange Book for Abstral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Value Invest Korea has acquired 1.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 14.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake