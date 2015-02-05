Feb 5 Beazley Plc

* FY profit before income tax of $261.9 mln (2013: $313.3 mln)

* FY gross premiums written increased by 3 pct to $2.02 bln (2013: $1.97 bln)

* FY return on equity of 17 pct (2013: 21 pct)

* FY net investment income of $83.0 mln (2013: $43.3 mln)

* Full year dividends for year to 9.3 pence (2013: full year 8.8 pence). Special dividend of 11.8 pence

* FY net written premiums $1.73 bln versus $1.68 billion

* Most successful insurers will have confidence and capacity to invest in profitable growth opportunities at a time when competitors may be holding back -Chairman