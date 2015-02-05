Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5 Addnode
* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 461.4 m (433.5)
* Addnode Q4 ebita rose to sek 63.4 m (57.6), an ebita margin of 13.7 percent (13.3)
* Says board of directors proposes unchanged dividend of sek 2.25 (2.25) per share Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order