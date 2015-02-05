Feb 5 Addnode

* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 461.4 m (433.5)

* Addnode Q4 ebita rose to sek 63.4 m (57.6), an ebita margin of 13.7 percent (13.3)

* Says board of directors proposes unchanged dividend of sek 2.25 (2.25) per share