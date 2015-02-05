Feb 5 OCI NV :

* Says joint venture between its subsidiary, OCI S.A.E., and Consolidated Contractors International (CCC), has received favourable final ruling in arbitration case against Golden Pyramids Plaza

* Says joint venture has been awarded approximately $80 million in addition to interest on the amount from date of award to date of payment

* Says OCI S.A.E.'s share of the arbitral award is 50 percent