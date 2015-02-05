Feb 5 Rubis SCA :

* Says it is in exclusive negotiation with Shell and Total to acquire their joint fuel storage and distribution business SRPP in La Reunion

* Has made an irrevocable offer to Shell Group and Total Group, each 50 percent shareholder of SRPP, to purchase entire share capital of this company

* Shell and Total have accepted to open an exclusive period of negotiation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)