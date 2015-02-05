BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
Feb 5 Rubis SCA :
* Says it is in exclusive negotiation with Shell and Total to acquire their joint fuel storage and distribution business SRPP in La Reunion
* Has made an irrevocable offer to Shell Group and Total Group, each 50 percent shareholder of SRPP, to purchase entire share capital of this company
* Shell and Total have accepted to open an exclusive period of negotiation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.