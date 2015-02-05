Feb 5 1nkemia :

* Creates new company Myogem Health Company SL in a spin-off format

* New unit plans capitalization rounds up to 500,000 euros ($571,900), partially opened to investors outside 1nkemia

* New unit is aimed at development, production and sale of products for rare diseases Source text: bit.ly/1KhdzkJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8743 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)