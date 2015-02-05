BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm's shares to debut trading on March 28
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 5 1nkemia :
* Creates new company Myogem Health Company SL in a spin-off format
* New unit plans capitalization rounds up to 500,000 euros ($571,900), partially opened to investors outside 1nkemia
* New unit is aimed at development, production and sale of products for rare diseases Source text: bit.ly/1KhdzkJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8743 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Value Invest Korea has acquired 1.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 14.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake