Feb 5 Bulten AB

* Q4 net sales reached SEK 621 million

* Q4 earnings (EBIT) were SEK 38 million (31), which correspond to an operating margin of 6.2% (6.5)

* Q4 order bookings amounted to SEK 706 million (614), up 14.9% on same period last year

* Says proposes to annual general meeting a dividend of SEK 3.00 (2.00) per share, an increase of 50%

* Says proposes higher dividend and share buyback

* Says share buyback program to be established up to a total of sek 150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: