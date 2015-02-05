BRIEF-Livehire to raise $12.5m via a placement
* To raise $12.5m via a placement of 28.5m ordinary shares at $0.44 per share to sophisticated and institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 5 Planet.FR SA :
* Reports full year net income of 1.3 million euros ($1.48 million) versus 0.5 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed a publishing agreement with Tokyo-listed Japanese game developer and publisher Colopl, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: