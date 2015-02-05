BRIEF-Livehire to raise $12.5m via a placement
* To raise $12.5m via a placement of 28.5m ordinary shares at $0.44 per share to sophisticated and institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 5 Weborama SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 7.0 million euros, down 10 pct
* Full year revenue is 23.9 million euros versus 25.8 million euros a year ago
* Company registered strong growth of business in Russia in 2014
* Due to fall of rouble, full year 2014 strong growth of business in Russia to have negative impact on whole company growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed a publishing agreement with Tokyo-listed Japanese game developer and publisher Colopl, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: