* Reports Q4 revenue of 7.0 million euros, down 10 pct

* Full year revenue is 23.9 million euros versus 25.8 million euros a year ago

* Company registered strong growth of business in Russia in 2014

* Due to fall of rouble, full year 2014 strong growth of business in Russia to have negative impact on whole company growth