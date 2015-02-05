BRIEF-SonoScape Medical's IPO 2,866.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 2,866.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Feb 5 Le Noble Age SA :
* Q4 revenue 87.7 million euros ($100.4 million) versus 83.6 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 356.2 million euros versus 324.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1yNkXx6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 2,866.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
March 27 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd