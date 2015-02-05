Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5 Gfi Informatique SA :
* Q4 revenue up 11.4 percent, to 224.6 million euros ($256.8 million)
* FY revenue 804.0 million euros, up 8.3 percent
* Sees FY 2014 profitability to grow Source text: bit.ly/1zU6qpa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8746 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order