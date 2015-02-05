Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5 Micropole SA :
* Q4 revenue 25.1 million euros ($28.7 million) versus 25.6 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 91.8 million euros versus 99.0 million euros year ago
* Anticpates pursuit of growth in 2015 Further company coverage: Source text: bit.ly/1EJsxQr ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order