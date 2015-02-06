Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Graubuendner Kantonalbank :
* Says FY 2014 gross profit: 207.3 million Swiss francs ($224.84 million) (-3.3 pct)
* Says FY 2014 net income: 163.8 million Swiss francs (+ 1.6 pct)
* Says FY 2014 tier-1-ratio / cet1-ratio: 18.9 pct (year ago: 18.9 pct)
* Says for FY 2014 bank proposes unchanged dividend of 38 Swiss francs
* Says bank expects 2015 decline in earnings, representing a solid profit between 160 million and 170 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/18Thl6w Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.