* Ghp extends management contract in uae

* The extension means that GHP will continue to run the Rashid Center for Diabetes and Research for at least another two years.

* The centre comprises a diabetes clinic, an obesity clinic, a lifestyle clinic, physiotherapy, a foot clinic, an ophthalmology clinic, a dental clinic, cardiology, neurology and a laboratory. Nearly 30,000 patient appointments and more than 225,000 laboratory tests were carried out during 2014.