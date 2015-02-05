BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm's shares to debut trading on March 28
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 5 Global Health Partner
* Ghp extends management contract in uae
* The extension means that GHP will continue to run the Rashid Center for Diabetes and Research for at least another two years.
* The centre comprises a diabetes clinic, an obesity clinic, a lifestyle clinic, physiotherapy, a foot clinic, an ophthalmology clinic, a dental clinic, cardiology, neurology and a laboratory. Nearly 30,000 patient appointments and more than 225,000 laboratory tests were carried out during 2014. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Says Value Invest Korea has acquired 1.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 14.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake