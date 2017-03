Feb 5 Gimv Nv

* Verhaeren and Deckx families acquire GIMV's 30 pct stake in Viabuild

* After this transaction, Verhaeren and Deckx families will each own half of company

* Ceo Carl van den Eynde will continue to manage company