BRIEF-SonoScape Medical's IPO 2,866.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 2,866.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Feb 5 Poxel SA :
* Announces the success of its IPO on Euronext Paris
* IPO at a fixed share price of 6.66 euros
* IPO extension clause almost entirely exercised, total value is 25.0 million euros ($28.6 million)
* Shares of Poxel will be traded on Euronext Paris as of Feb. 10 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 2,866.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
March 27 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd