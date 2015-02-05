Feb 5 Poxel SA :

* Announces the success of its IPO on Euronext Paris

* IPO at a fixed share price of 6.66 euros

* IPO extension clause almost entirely exercised, total value is 25.0 million euros ($28.6 million)

* Shares of Poxel will be traded on Euronext Paris as of Feb. 10