Feb 5 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Conclusion of comprehensive review

* Concluded comprehensive review of investment management business of Russell Investments

* Conclusion of comprehensive review is to explore a sale of Russell Investments business in its entirety

* Lseg has already received number of expressions of interest in a potential acquisition of Russell Investment Management

* Lseg continues to focus on successfully integrating Russell Indexes with FTSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)