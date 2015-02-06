Feb 6 Mecom Group Plc

* Update on Dutch merger control process

* De Persgroep is confident that ACM licence will be granted in near future and, in any event, before 13 February 2015

* ACM does not have competition concerns with respect to transaction in any of affected markets, with exception of market for distribution of newspapers

* De Persgroep and ACM are currently in final stages of agreeing a remedy text designed to alleviate those competition concerns

* Purpose of this court hearing is, if conditions have been satisfied or waived before 13 Feb, to obtain sanction of court to scheme and confirmation of capital reduction

* De Persgroep publishing expects to make an announcement prior to 5:00 p.m. On 12 February 2015 confirming that all of conditions have been satisfied or waived

* Mecom and De Persgroep publishing announce that a court hearing will take place on 13 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: