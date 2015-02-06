Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* Tradedoubler q4 ebitda, excluding change related items, was sek 12 m (16).

* Net sales amounted to SEK 452 M (504). Excluding change related items, net sales were SEK 462 M (504), a decrease of 8% or 13% adjusted for changes in FX rates.

* Tradedoubler says renegotiations with one major international client will have a negative impact on revenue in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [TRAD.ST ] (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)