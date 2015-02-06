UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Midsona AB :
* Q4 net sales 228 million Swedish crowns ($27.70 million) versus 225 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 17 million crowns versus 16 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 1.10 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2394 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.