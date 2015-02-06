Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Sino AG :
* Says 70,065 trades in January
* Says in January, order book turnover on trading venues Xetra Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Trade Gate at 148.5 billion euros ($170.2 billion), increase of 36.4 percent over the previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8725 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.