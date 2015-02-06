Feb 6 Sino AG :

* Says 70,065 trades in January

* Says in January, order book turnover on trading venues Xetra Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Trade Gate at 148.5 billion euros ($170.2 billion), increase of 36.4 percent over the previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8725 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)