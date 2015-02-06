Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 6 Industrial And Financial Systems Ifs Ab
* Industrial and financial systems says q4 ebit 117 million sek (162).
* Proposes dividend of 4,50 crowns per share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order