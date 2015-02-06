Feb 6 ENTRA ASA :

* Says the company's subsidiary, Entra Eiendom AS, issues commercial paper

* Says the commercial paper has term from Feb. 10, 2015 to July 10, 2015

* Commercial paper has coupon of 1.43 percent p.a. and first tranche amounts to 300,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($39.90 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5173 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)