Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 ENTRA ASA :
* Says the company's subsidiary, Entra Eiendom AS, issues commercial paper
* Says the commercial paper has term from Feb. 10, 2015 to July 10, 2015
* Commercial paper has coupon of 1.43 percent p.a. and first tranche amounts to 300,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($39.90 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5173 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.