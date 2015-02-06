Feb 6 Avocet Mining Plc

* Q4 total gold production for quarter was 19,503 ounces at a cash cost of US$1,052 per ounce

* Full year gold production for 2014 was 86,037 ounces, lower than guidance of approximately 95,000 ounces

* Inata production in quarter was affected by a strike that commenced on 4 december 2014, with full plant throughput levels only restored in late January 2015

* Long term impact of Inata strike is still being assessed

* Further cost reductions are anticipated in 2015 as a result of a smaller labour complement, lower fuel and reagent prices, and strengthening of us dollar against west african fcfa

* Sees gold production at Inata in 2015 to be roughly in line with 2014 and that inata's life of mine is likely to be 2-3 years

* Updates with Inata's creditors have continued in order to apprise them of situation and maintain their support

* At Inata a complement of about 600 based on a 3 shift system has been configured. This is in contrast to 4 shifts, which had a complement of nearly 800