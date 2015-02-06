Feb 6 Avocet Mining Plc
* Q4 total gold production for quarter was 19,503 ounces at
a cash cost of US$1,052 per ounce
* Full year gold production for 2014 was 86,037 ounces,
lower than guidance of approximately 95,000 ounces
* Inata production in quarter was affected by a strike that
commenced on 4 december 2014, with full plant throughput levels
only restored in late January 2015
* Long term impact of Inata strike is still being assessed
* Further cost reductions are anticipated in 2015 as a
result of a smaller labour complement, lower fuel and reagent
prices, and strengthening of us dollar against west african fcfa
* Sees gold production at Inata in 2015 to be roughly in
line with 2014 and that inata's life of mine is likely to be 2-3
years
* Updates with Inata's creditors have continued in order to
apprise them of situation and maintain their support
* At Inata a complement of about 600 based on a 3 shift
system has been configured. This is in contrast to 4 shifts,
which had a complement of nearly 800
