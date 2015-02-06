China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Feb 6 Sorin SpA :
* Receives approval from Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for its KORA 100 pacing system with automatic magnetic resonance imaging mode Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.