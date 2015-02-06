Feb 6 Mondo TV SpA :

* Approves start of procedure aimed to admission of Mondo TV Suisse SA to AIM italian market

* Says diffusion of shares among public will be via free assignment by Mondo TV SpA to its shareholders of 18.87 pct shares of Mondo TV Suisse

* Shares to be assigned at 2.6 euros each, for a global distributed value of 4,907,340 euros ($5.62 million)

* The diffusion of the shares of Mondo TV Suisse should take place with an assignment rate of one share of Mondo TV Suisse for 14 shares of Mondo TV SpA ($1 = 0.8730 euros)