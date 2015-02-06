BRIEF-Amedisys to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
Feb 6 MeVis Medical Solutions AG
* Voluntary public takeover offer of VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH
* Says Varian Medical Systems is seen as reliable partner for MeVis' development
* Says executive board and supervisory board welcome offer
* Regards offered cash consideration of 17.50 euros ($20) per share appropriate and is of opinion that transaction is in interest of MeVis Medical Solutions AG and their shareholders
* Says executive board and supervisory board recommend all MeVis shareholders to accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
ZURICH, March 31 Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful on Friday, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period.