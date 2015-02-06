Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 6 Euronext:
* Hightel Towers SPA to list on Marche Libre on Feb. 11
* Hightel Towers issue price: 6.00 euros ($7)
* Number of securities to be listed by Hightel Towers IPO is 10,000,000 ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order