Feb 6 MME MOVIEMENT AG :

* Decides to delist

* Will shortly file an application for revocation of existing admission of shares to regulated market (General Standard) with Frankfurt stock exchange

* Shares of MME would then no longer be traded on any regulated market of any stock exchange

* Existing inclusion of shares in trading on regulated unofficial markets would not be affected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)