Feb 6 Cofinimmo Sa :

* FY net result per share of -2.93 euro in 2014

* 1.0 pct increase in gross rental revenues on a like-for-like basis

* 2014 dividend 5.50 euro per ordinary share, payable as from the end of May 2015

* EPRA NAV at 96.08 euro per share and nav in fair value at 85.80 euro per share

* Debt ratio down to 48.1 pct at the end of 2014

* Forecast of a net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) per share - group share of 6.85 euro

* Forecast of a gross dividend of 5.50 euro per ordinary share for the FY 2015

* FY net current result per share (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share of 6.70 euro in 2014