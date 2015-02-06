Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Cofinimmo Sa :
* FY net result per share of -2.93 euro in 2014
* 1.0 pct increase in gross rental revenues on a like-for-like basis
* 2014 dividend 5.50 euro per ordinary share, payable as from the end of May 2015
* EPRA NAV at 96.08 euro per share and nav in fair value at 85.80 euro per share
* Debt ratio down to 48.1 pct at the end of 2014
* Forecast of a net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) per share - group share of 6.85 euro
* Forecast of a gross dividend of 5.50 euro per ordinary share for the FY 2015
* FY net current result per share (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share of 6.70 euro in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.