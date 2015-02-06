Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Indre Sogn Sparebank :
* Q4 loan losses 1.3 million Norwegian crowns ($172,934) versus 4.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net interest income 13.6 million crowns versus 15.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net profit 2.1 million crowns versus 474,000 crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 3.25 crowns per equity certificate for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5173 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.