Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Eurocommercial Properties nv
* Rental income for the six months to 31 December 2014 was 72.0 million compared with 74.2 million last year.
* Like for like (same floor area) rents of Eurocommercial's properties increased by almost 1%
* Like for like retail sales turnover in Eurocommercial's shopping centres increased by 1.5% for the twelve months to 31 december 2014
* Total vacancies for the portfolio at 31 december 2014 represent 0.5% of rental income.
* Total occupancy cost ratio for eurocommercial galleries excluding hypermarkets at the end of the period was 8.2% overall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.