Feb 6 Bechtle AG :

* Says FY revenues increase by some 13.5 pct

* Says FY EBT up approximately 20 pct to 107 million euros ($122.50 million)

* Says revenues of approximately 2.58 billion euros in 2014 fiscal year, an increase of almost 13.5 pct compared to previous year (2.27 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8732 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)