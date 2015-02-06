Feb 6 MNI SA

* Com. Investment Sp. z o.o. acquires 4,486,686 shares of the company for 1.5 zlotys ($0.4) per share

* Acquired 4,486,686 shares represent 4.53 percent stake of MNI

* Com. Investment to sell the shares to MNI as per share buyback procedure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6423 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)