Feb 6 Anoto Group AB :

* Q4 net sales 46.0 million Swedish crowns ($5.60 million) versus 33.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating loss 4.4 million crowns versus loss 89.8 million crowns year ago

* Sees operating expenses to increase somewhat in Q1

* Expects outstanding convertible loan to be fully converted without any negative cash flow effect other than interest rates paid in January