Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 6 JLT Mobile Computers Publ AB :
* Q4 EBITDA 0.4 million Swedish crowns ($48,422) versus 2.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 15.9 million crowns versus 19.2 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.07 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2607 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order