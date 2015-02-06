Feb 6 Deutsche Cannabis AG :

* Says preemptive rights offering for capital increase published

* Says preemptive rights offering published for capital increase from 2,255,000.00 euros ($2.58 million) by up to 4,510,000.00 euros to up to 6,765,000.00 euros

* Subscription price of 1.00 euro per new share for each old share