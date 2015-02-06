Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Deutsche Cannabis AG :
* Says preemptive rights offering for capital increase published
* Says preemptive rights offering published for capital increase from 2,255,000.00 euros ($2.58 million) by up to 4,510,000.00 euros to up to 6,765,000.00 euros
* Subscription price of 1.00 euro per new share for each old share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8733 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.