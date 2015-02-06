Feb 6 Sqli SA :

* Subsidiary WAX Interactive selected by Banque Cantonale de Fribourg to implement transformation program

* Deal for Banque Cantonale de Fribourg to be shared by WAX Interactive and Sqli enterprise

* Objective for Banque Cantonale de Fribourg is digital transformation to optimize customer loyalty supported by online banking