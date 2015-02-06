China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Feb 6 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* Announces final results of rights issue of 7,000,000 new shares
* Rights issue was oversubscribed with 22.6 percent
* Will receive gross proceeds in amount of 70 million Norwegian crowns ($9.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4932 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.