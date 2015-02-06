Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Putprop Ltd
* Intends to raise r100 039 703 from its shareholders by way of a partially underwritten renounceable rights offer
* Will offer a total of 15,879,318 new shares at a subscription price of 630 cents per rights offer share
* Funds raised will be utilised to purchase commercial or industrial properties with medium to long term contractual rentals at yields that fall within parameters set by company's investment committee
* Carleo Enterprises agreed to underwrite up to 7,189,321 rights offer shares to ensure that 100 pct of intended capital is raised
* Currently considering a shortlist of properties with blue chip, national tenants
* To increase its interest in commercial segment segment in short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.