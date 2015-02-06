Feb 6 Putprop Ltd

* Intends to raise r100 039 703 from its shareholders by way of a partially underwritten renounceable rights offer

* Will offer a total of 15,879,318 new shares at a subscription price of 630 cents per rights offer share

* Funds raised will be utilised to purchase commercial or industrial properties with medium to long term contractual rentals at yields that fall within parameters set by company's investment committee

* Carleo Enterprises agreed to underwrite up to 7,189,321 rights offer shares to ensure that 100 pct of intended capital is raised

* Currently considering a shortlist of properties with blue chip, national tenants

* To increase its interest in commercial segment segment in short term