Feb 6 Petrofac Ltd

* Petrofac secures strategic services agreements in Algeria

* Anticipated that contract will cover early definition of new projects, detailed engineering and services in support of project execution

* Joint venture is expected to be finalised by mid-2015 with first project activity in Q4 2015.

* Around 100 personnel will support contract throughout its duration

* Majority of engineering services will be delivered locally

* Deal with Sonatrach commits both parties to establish algerian JV to undertake engineering & project execution of selected upstream and downstream developments