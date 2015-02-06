Feb 6 Petrofac Ltd
* Petrofac secures strategic services agreements in Algeria
* Anticipated that contract will cover early definition of
new projects, detailed engineering and services in support of
project execution
* Joint venture is expected to be finalised by mid-2015 with
first project activity in Q4 2015.
* Around 100 personnel will support contract throughout its
duration
* Majority of engineering services will be delivered locally
* Deal with Sonatrach commits both parties to establish
algerian JV to undertake engineering & project execution of
selected upstream and downstream developments
