Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Financial Conduct Authority:
* New chairs for financial conduct authority's independent practitioner panels have been appointed, announced fca's chairman john griffith-jones today.
* Appointments, which come into effect from 1st April 2015: FCA practitioner panel - Alison Brittain, group director of retail, Lloyds Banking
* FCA markets practitioner panel - Robert Mass, head of international compliance and global head of securities division compliance, Goldman Sachs
* Alison Brittain, Robert Mass and Clinton Askew will succeed Graham Beale, Paul Swann and Andrew Turberville Smith respectively Source text: (bit.ly/1vvKQ8N)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.