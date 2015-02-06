China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Feb 6 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* To begin being traded on Euronext Paris through IPO
* To raise about 9.56 million euros ($10.93 million) within IPO
* Offer price is 2.55 euros per share
* Total number of new shares issued is 3,750,641 (75 pct of initial offer)
* To be traded as of Feb. 10 under SAFOR code Source text: bit.ly/1v4iWeo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.