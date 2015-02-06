China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Feb 6 Lidds AB :
* US patent office, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent and provided a "Notice of Allowance" for another patent application related to prostate cancer product Liproca Depot
* Notifications from USPTO relate to patent application 12/224,942 entitled "Bioresorbable Controlled-Release Composition" (Notice of Allowance) and patent application 11/910,162 entitled "Method for Treating Prostate Diseases Based on the Local Delivery of Active Substances "(granted) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.