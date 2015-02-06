Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Sparebank 1 Ostfold Akershus :
* Q4 net interest income 77.8 million Norwegian crowns ($10.38 million) versus 77.2 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 4.40 crowns per share
* Q4 net income 44.1 million crowns versus 51.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 9.5 million crowns versus 10.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4950 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.